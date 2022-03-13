Newly reported cases of COVID-19 have seen a recent increase in Bradford County, while the overall commonwealth has seen decreases in cases.
The county’s increase in cases went from 46 to 74 in the recent period of March 4 to 10, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was from Feb. 25 to March 3. This is the first increase since the period of Jan. 7 to 13, which showed cases increase from 547 to 842.
The recent period of the dashboard displayed the following additional COVID-19 information:
Bradford County
Newly confirmed cases: 46 to 74
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 76.3 to 122.7
PCR testing positivity rate: 6.6% to 6.1%
Average daily hospitalizations: 13.4 to 12.3
Average daily patients on ventilators: 3.7 to 1.7
Percent of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.1% to 1.6%
For Bradford County, adjusted data from the original report from March 6 includes: Newly confirmed cases from 45 to 46 and the incidence rate from 74.6 to 76.3.
Pennsylvania
Newly confirmed cases: 6,935 to 4,577
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 54.2 to 35.8
PCR testing positivity rate: 4.6% to 3.6%
Average daily hospitalizations: 1,337.0 to 1,000.6
Average daily patients on ventilators: 151.0 to 104.3
The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.6% to 0.7%
For Pennsylvania, numbers that appeared to be adjusted from their originally reported numbers from Feb. 27 include: Newly confirmed cases from 6,744 to 6,935 and the incidence rate from 52.7 to 54.2.
Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard:
Bradford County
COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 18
COVID-19 patients (adult) in ICU: 3
COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2
Currently staffed adult ICU beds: 26
Pennsylvania
COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 876
COVID-19 patients (adult) in ICU: 137
COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 82
Currently staffed adult ICU beds: 3,496
In Bradford County, there are 23,504 out of 60,323 residents who are fully vaccinated. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has 7.2 million of its residents fully vaccinated.
There have been 196 deaths in Bradford County from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
