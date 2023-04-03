COVID-19 cases have been reduced by over 50% in Bradford County, according to the most recent data from the state’s monitoring system.
The Daily Review’s report features data from the most recent period of March 22 to 28 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was March 15 to 21. Data consists of state numbers that have been updated and adjusted since the previous COVID report.
Cases within the county decreased from 60 to 28 in the new period. This is a significant decrease compared to the previous period that featured an increase in cases from 46 to 60. The month of March has seen cases trending downward before the previous period’s increase. March started with 52 COVID-19 cases, according to the period of March 1 to 7. The county’s total number of COVID-related deaths remained the same at 234.
Pennsylvania’s overall COVID-19 case numbers continue decreasing. State cases went from 3,737 to 3,089 in the new period. Despite the case decreases, the total number of COVID-related deaths in the commonwealth increased by 90 in the new period. Pennsylvania now has a total of 50,713 COVID-related deaths.
Over 1.1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started in March 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Bradford County increased by 10 in the new period. There are now 25,557 residents fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. This makes up 42.4% of the county’s population. Bradford County started 2022 with 22,640 residents fully vaccinated, which was 37.5%. Pennsylvania has over 8.7 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The following data is from the recent dashboard period:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 60 to 28.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 100.2 to 46.8.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 8.4% to 5%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 7.1 to 5.7.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0.3 to zero.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.2% to 1.5%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 3,737 to 3,089.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 28.8 to 23.8.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 7% to 6.6%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 700 to 641.4.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 38.9 to 42.7.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained the same at 0.8%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since The Daily Review’s last COVID-19 report include: Bradford County: PCR rate from 8.7% to 8.4% and percentage of emergency room visits from 1% to 1.2%. Pennsylvania: New cases from 3,361 to 3,737 and the incidence rate from 25.9 to 28.8.
Despite the significant case decreases, Bradford County remains classified as high transmission for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard’s data concerning cases per 100,000 population for each county.
Lebanon County in southeast Pennsylvania has been added as a high transmission county, according to the dashboard. There are now 10 counties in Pennsylvania that are categorized as high transmission, which include Bradford, Cambria, Fulton, Forest, Franklin, Mifflin, Montour, York, Northampton and Lebanon. Bradford County is the only one in the Northern Tier classified as high transmission.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
