COVID-19 claims two more residents at Elderwood (free to read)

WAVERLY — Two more residents at Elderwood have died due to COVID-19, according to Monday’s update from Tioga County Legislature Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
“The heartbreak from the 19 lives lost at Elderwood over the past month is unimaginable,” Sauerbrey said. “Please continue to keep those affected by these losses in your thoughts and prayers.”
Meanwhile, in a video posted to the Elderwood at Waverly Facebook page, staff celebrated the facility’s third and fourth residents who have become “COVID-19 conquerors.”
Video of the first “conqueror” was posted May 4 while the second was posted last Friday.
Overall, the New York county has had 20 COVID-19-related deaths among 117 confirmed cases. Health officials noted that 42 of those cases have fully recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.