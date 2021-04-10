The Towanda High School will undergo deep cleaning this weekend after a series of recent positive and presumed positive COVID-19 cases required the school to be closed under the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s School Closure Matrix.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey reported Friday afternoon that the high school has five positive cases which, as a medium-sized building, require a two- to three-day closure while Bradford County remains in the substantial category for community transmission.
This week’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update showed Bradford County with an incidence rate of 343.2 per 100,000 residents and a percent positivity of 18% for the period of March 26 to April 1. Compared to the previous seven-day period, Bradford County’s incidence rate nearly doubled while its percent positivity was up by nearly 8%.
To be in the substantial category, counties must have an incidence rate greater than or equal to 100 per 100,000 residents or a 10% positivity, according to the Department of Education.
On Wednesday, the school district first notified the public about a high school student who was presumed positive and another who tested positive. Then on Thursday, the district updated the public about another student who tested positive. And on Friday, the district added an update about a fourth and fifth high school student who were presumed positive.
All five students – two of whom were from the same family – had last been in school on Tuesday.
Although indoor activities had to be canceled for the weekend due to the required closure, classes and extra-curricular activities will return as normal on Monday, according to Peachey.
“I cannot emphasize enough how much we need your help in keeping our buildings open,” said Peachey. “Please do not send your students to school if they are not feeling well or you have a potential COVID-19 situation that could potentially involve them. We would rather you err on the side of caution with these types of situations. As a community, the key to our success is to continue working together as we strive to keep our students, faculty, and staff safe and healthy.”
Friday’s reporting from the Department of Health showed that Bradford County had gained 102 confirmed COVID-19 cases since last Sunday’s reporting and 315 confirmed cases over the past two weeks.
According to the state’s Vaccine Dashboard, 8,782 Bradford County residents had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday while an additional 12,249 had received their first dose.
