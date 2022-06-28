COVID-19 dashboard: County sees slight increases, remains listed as high transmission (free to read)

Bradford County has slight increases in COVID-19 cases and remains listed as a high transmission county, according to the Pennsylvania DOH’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
Newly reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bradford County went from 75 to 83 in the recent period of June 15 to 21 of the dashboard.
The current period of the dashboard also featured the following data:
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 124.3 to 137.6
• PCR testing positivity rate: 9.4% to 9.8%
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 14.1 to 7.6
• Average daily number of patients on ventilators: 1.6 to 0.1
• The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.7% to 1.1%
Numbers that appear to be adjusted since the Review’s June 21 report include: Newly reported confirmed COVID-19 cases from 74 to 75, Incidence rate per 100,000 residents from 122.7 to 124.3 and the PCR testing positivity rate from 9.6% to 9.4%.
For comparisons, the previous period of June 8 to 14 displayed the following data for Bradford County:
Newly reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bradford County went from 97 to 74 in the recent period of June 8 to 14 of the Pennsylvania DOH’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
The current period of the dashboard also featured the following data:
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 160.8 to 122.7
• PCR testing positivity rate: 10.3% to 9.6%
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 6.1 to 14.1
• Average daily number of patients on ventilators: zero to 1.6
• The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.0% to 1.7%
There are 24,324 Bradford County residents who are fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323, which is 40.3%.
Bradford County has had 214 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
