The latest trend of COVID-19 cases decreasing each week in Bradford County and for Pennsylvania overall is still continuing, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
The most recent seven-day period of the dashboard is Feb. 18-24, while the previous period was from Feb. 11-17.
Bradford County
Newly confirmed cases: 144 to 105
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 238.7 to 174.1
PCR testing positivity rate: 11.8% to 9.9%
Average daily hospitalizations: 23.7 to 16.9
Average daily patients on ventilators: 4.9 to 4.6
Percent of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.1% to 1.7%
For Bradford County, adjusted data from the original report from Feb. 20 includes: Newly confirmed cases from 136 to 144. Incidence rate from 225.5 to 238.7. PCR rate from 11.6% to 11.8%.
Pennsylvania
Newly confirmed cases: 16,065 to 10,114
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 125.5 to 79.0
PCR testing positivity rate: 9.7% to 6.6%
Average daily hospitalizations: 2,481.4 to 1,784.1
Average daily patients on ventilators: 269.9 to 200.0
The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained the same at 0.7%.
For Pennsylvania, numbers that appeared to be adjusted from their originally reported numbers from Feb. 20 include: Newly confirmed cases from 15,742 to 16,065 and the incidence rate from 123 to 125.5.
Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard:
Pennsylvania
COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 1,976 to 1,487
COVID-19 adult patients in ICU: 373 to 277
COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 219 to 164
Currently staffed adult ICU beds: 3,540 to 3,495
Bradford County
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized decreased from 21 to 13, while COVID-19 adult patients in the ICU decreased from six to five. COVID-19 patients on ventilators decreased from six to four, while currently staffed adult ICU beds stayed the same at 26.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported the following information for COVID-19 cases in children in Bradford County from Feb. 16-22:
COVID-19 cases in children aged 0 to 4: 6
COVID-19 cases in children aged 5 to 18: 20
This is a decrease compared to the previous period of Feb. 9-15, which showed 10 children aged 0 to 4 had COVID, while 26 children aged 5 to 18 had it.
Bradford County has 23,412 people out of its total population of 60,323 fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania currently has over 7.2 million residents fully vaccinated.
There have been 39 deaths in Bradford County related to COVID-19 since Dec. 28, 2021, which brings the total number of deaths to 192 since the pandemic began, according to the DOH data dashboard.
