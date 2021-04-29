Bradford County’s COVID-19-related deaths have been holding steady at 86 for a little more than two weeks now, although new confirmed cases continue to be reported daily.
According to Wednesday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 276 positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past two weeks, including seven new cases from Tuesday and 11 from Monday. However, on average, daily rates of new COVID cases have been decreasing.
In addition, 4,523 Bradford County residents have been partially vaccinated, while 11,405 are now fully covered.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration lifted a hold on the use of the single dose Johnson & Johnson following concerns over blood clotting from thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome in a few patients. In a statement, the FDA said the risk of TTS is very low and the benefits far outweigh the risks.
On Tuesday, the DOH updated the state’s mask wearing recommendations in line with updates from the CDC. Masks and social distancing are now no longer recommended for fully vaccinated people meeting with others who have been vaccinated indoors, or those from a single household who are unvaccinated but at a low risk for contracting severe disease, including children. Those who are vaccinated can also participate in outdoor activities without a mask except in certain crowded settings, can travel domestically or internationally without quarantining or testing unless required by the destination, and don’t have to test following a known exposure if asymptomatic.
