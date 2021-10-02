In Bradford County, the average daily COVID-19 specific hospitalizations increased from 35.0 in the previous seven-day period to 45.1 in the current seven-day period of Sept. 24-30, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has seen an increase from 2,458.9 to 2,751.4 in the average daily COVID-19 specific hospitalizations.
The county’s percentage of hospital emergency department visits due to COVID-like-illness increased from 2.1% to 2.6%, while the state’s remained the same at 1.6%.
The average number of daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators increased from 8.9 to 9.1 in the county, while the state saw an increase from 306.4 to 361.4 now.
Newly reported confirmed cases in Bradford County has decreased by one with the previous seven-day period total of 122 dropping to 121 currently, while the state saw a decrease of 236 cases, specifically from 25,791 to 25,555.
In Bradford County, the incidence rate per 100,000 residents decreased from 202.2 to 200.6 per 100,000 residents and the PCR testing positivity rate decreased from 15.1% to 13.8%.
The statewide incidence rate per 100,000 residents decreased by 1.9, specifically from 201.5 to 199.6 per 100,000 residents and the PCR testing positivity rate increased by 0.3%, specifically from 8.8% to 9.1%.
In Bradford County, there have been 6,961 total cases with 5,732 confirmed cases and 1,229 probable cases.
Since August 13, Pennsylvania has had 130,256 additional doses administered, while Bradford County has had 225 residents receive an additional dose.
According to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard, Bradford County currently has 50 COVID-19 patients in the hospital and five COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Bradford County.
There are currently 12 adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU, while there are 26 currently staffed adult ICU beds in the county.
In Pennsylvania, there are 2,816 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 384 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
The state has 692 COVID-19 adult patients in the ICU with 3,505 currently staffed adult ICU beds.
In Bradford County, 20,215 of the county’s 60,323 residents have been fully vaccinated while 1,817 remain partially vaccinated.
Pennsylvania has over 12.7 million vaccinations administered with over 6.2 million residents fully vaccinated and over 6.4 million are partially vaccinated.
There have been 107 deaths from COVID-19 in Bradford County, while the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has had 29,437 deaths overall.
Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated and adolescents ages 12-15 can received the Pfizer vaccine.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose to be fully protected, while the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are given in two doses and the health department recommends getting the second dose within 42 days for best results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.