Bradford County had 66 new confirmed COVID-19 cases between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2, marking an increase of 17 cases compared to the previous seven day period, according to Friday’s reporting in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
With this, the county’s percent positivity increased from 9.6% to 10.1% and the average number of patients on ventilators went from four to five. However, emergency room visits decreased from 1.1% to .8%.
The county’s percent positivity continues to surpass the state’s, which went from 7.8% to 8.2% between the two time periods. It’s also higher than when the previous school year was coming to a close, with the Department of Health reporting a 5.4% positivity between May 21 and May 27. This was down from 9.2% the period prior.
The county has had no additional COVID-19-related deaths during the most recent reporting period.
