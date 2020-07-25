COVID-19 total continues upward in Bradford County

Another confirmed COVID-19 case in Bradford County has been reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the county’s total of confirmed cases since reporting began to 65 and continuing a recent upward trend.
The county had started the week at 54 confirmed cases to date, and spiked Monday with six additional COVID-19 positives.
Bradford County continues to have seven probable cases and three deaths, while 4,647 have tested negative.
The state saw more than 1,200 additional positive cases with Friday’s reporting and 22 new COVID-19-related deaths.
Among Pennsylvania counties bordering Bradford County:
- Susquehanna County has had 196 confirmed cases, seven probable cases, and 26 deaths to date;
- Tioga County has had 28 confirmed cases, six probable cases, and two deaths to date;
- Lycoming County has had 265 confirmed cases, 25 probable cases, and 20 deaths to date;
- Sullivan County has had five confirmed cases and five probable cases to date;
- Wyoming County has had 52 confirmed cases, four probable cases, and seven deaths to date.
Bordering Bradford County in New York state:
- Chemung County has had 132 confirmed cases to date;
- Tioga County has had 183 confirmed cases, 24 deaths, and 144 recoveries to date.
“The mitigation efforts we took last week were a proactive step to get in front of the rise of cases that we are continuing to see,” Gov. Tom Wolf said, reflecting on the increased restaurant, bar, nightclub, and indoor gathering restrictions. “We know that it will take a period of time for the mitigation efforts to be reflected in the data. One thing we know for certain is that we must continue to wear masks and practice social distancing. We need to recommit to the simple measures of mask-wearing and social distancing to stop the spread and go back to more freedoms.”
In his weekly status update, Wolf said Pennsylvania has had a seven-day increase of 5,912 leading up to Thursday, and a seven-day increase of 5,579 the week before. This week’s percent-positivity increased from 4.4% last week to 4.7% this week.
Also Friday, the Department of Health added to travel guidance, saying residents who have visited Missouri and Wyoming must quarantine for 14 days. These travel recommendations also include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.
Officials stressed that these recommendations are in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, with a significant number of recent cases having been linked to travel.
