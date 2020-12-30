COVID-19 Update: 25 new confirmed cases and one new death in Bradford County

There were 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new related death reported in Bradford County in Tuesday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There was an increase in eight new confirmed cases among residents of long-term care facilities and six among staff members.
The update came with one new probable case bringing the county to 412 probable cases, meaning someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
The county had seen 2,560 total confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
The new COVID-19 related death on Tuesday brought the county to 53 total deaths connected to the virus with 29 confirmed to be among long-term care facility residents.
Bradford County Manor had not seen a resident case since Dec. 9 and there were 106 residents who have had the virus and were considered recovered, according to the latest update on Monday.
Of those residents, “some have went home, some are prior COVID admits,” the update read.
The cumulative total of resident cases remained at 123.
The manor reported zero positive cases among staff members this month. All employees were considered recovered and the cumulative total of confirmed staff cases remained at 76.
There were 8,545 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the DOH from across the state up until midnight on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 622,349.
Ninety more Pennsylvanians were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking 5,995 hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide. Of that number, 1,174 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU – an increase in 29 from Monday to Tuesday.
The statewide percent-positivity remained at 15.1% from Monday. In order to keep the percent-positivity down, Pennsylvanians are encouraged by the DOH to wear face masks/coverings, wash their hands frequently, and avoid large and small gatherings with non-household members.
