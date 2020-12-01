The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County on Monday, nine on Sunday, and 31 on Saturday.
The weekend’s increase in cases brought the county to 1,646 total confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were three more probable cases as of Monday’s update from the DOH, bringing the total number of probable cases in the county to 213.
The department hadn’t reported an increase in cases among residents of nursing homes or personal care facilities since last Wednesday and the number of cases reported within those facilities stayed the same at 212.
One new COVID-19 related death was reported in Bradford County in Friday’s update, marking 32 deaths connected to the virus so far in the pandemic with 21 being represented by long-term care facility residents.
The county saw an increase in 137 confirmed cases since last week, when there were 1,509 confirmed cases reported from the DOH.
Two weeks ago, the DOH had reported 1,237 confirmed cases in the county. Since then, the county has seen an increase of 409 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There had been 361,464 confirmed cases of the virus reported statewide since March according to a live update streamed from the DOH on Monday afternoon.
Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine said that 60% of the statewide cases were considered recovered, meaning that it had been at least 30 days since the patients’ positive test or onset of symptoms.
“Today we are reporting 4,268 new cases of COVID-19 and 5,178 new cases from Sunday,” she said.
She reported that the DOH saw 32 new COVID-19 related deaths from across the state on Monday and 75 on Sunday.
Dr. Levine said that 4,405 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. on Monday and that 914 of those patients were in the intensive care unit and 465 were on ventilators.
The DOH revamped the COVID Alert PA app on Monday so that Pennsylvanians as young as 13 can “add their phones to the fight” with a parent or guardian’s permission, according to Dr. Levine.
“The app has been open to Pennsylvanians 18 and older since its launch and today we have more than 623,000 people who have already downloaded the app,” she said.
The change allowed middle and high school students to provide COVID-19 information to the DOH. As a pediatrician, Dr. Levine encouraged families to download the app together.
During the livestream, Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega thanked the Pennsylvania school districts for having “flexibility, grip and resourcefulness” throughout the ongoing pandemic.
Ortega emphasized the importance of “taking advantage of additional resources” like the COVID Alert PA app to the thousands of Pennsylvanians who clicked in for the live update.
The Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update released Monday showed that the statewide percent-positivity went up to 11.7% from 11.1% last week.
According to the dashboard update, 66 of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania were at substantial transmission status.
As Dr. Levine said in the livestream, the only county in Pennsylvania that didn’t have a concerning percent-positivity was Forest County (3.6%).
Bradford County was up to 9.7% percent-positivity and surrounding counties had similar rates: Susquehanna (6.3%), Sullivan (8.4%), Wayne (8.4%), Wyoming (13.1%), Lycoming (13.2%), and Tioga (21.3%).
Tioga was one of five counties in Pennsylvania that showed a percent-positivity higher than 20% along with Juniata (27.1%), Mifflin (22.7%), Bedford (22.3%) and Somerset (22.3%).
“Pennsylvania continues to trend in the wrong direction as COVID-19 continues to spread,” Gov. Wolf said, “Last week, we took a number of mitigation steps designed to reverse this trend and help protect Pennsylvanians. We need all Pennsylvanians to follow these measures as part of their collective responsibility to protect one another. I remain convinced that by working together Pennsylvanians can stop the spread of this virus.”
The Associated Press reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases predicted a “surge upon surge” of COVID-19 in the weeks following Thanksgiving on Sunday.
Dr. Fauci also said that it’s not too late for those who traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate the spread of the virus so long as they stay at home as much as possible for the time being and wear masks/face coverings whenever in public.
