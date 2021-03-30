There were 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Bradford County from Saturday to Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There was a decrease in 21 probable cases, meaning either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive.
In the past week, the county saw an increase in 98 new confirmed cases.
Over the past two weeks, the county had seen 183 new confirmed cases.
The cumulative total of confirmed cases in the county was 3,948. There had been 83 total deaths attributed to the virus with 33 confirmed to be represented by long-term care facility residents.
The latest Bradford County Manor update on March 24 reported one active confirmed case among a staff member in the facility. Zero residents reported new onset respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period of the staff case as the cumulative total of staff cases rose to 87.
The cumulative total for resident cases remained at 124.
On Monday, the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard showed that 2,579 Bradford County residents had been partially vaccinated and 7,885 had been fully vaccinated.
The DOH reported a three-day statewide increase of 10,101 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Saturday to Monday.
The increase brought Pennsylvania to 1,015,268 total confirmed cases since March 2020. According to the DOH, 91% of the total confirmed cases are considered recovered.
The Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update for the week of March 19 to 25 showed an increased statewide percent positivity of 7.5% and 35 counties with substantial transmission status.
Seventeen counties had a positivity rate lower than 5% and zero had a rate higher than 20%.
According to the Department of Education, a county must have an incidence rate equal to or higher than 100 or a percent-positivity rate equal to higher than 10% per 100,000 residents.
Bradford County remained at the substantial level for community transmission with a percent-positivity of 10.2%.
The county was at 7.3% last week and down to 5.9% the week before.
Neighboring counties reflected varied percent-positivity rates: Susquehanna (17.1%), Wyoming (11.8%), Sullivan (1.3%), Lycoming (6.9%), and Tioga (5.4%).
