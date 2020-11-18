COVID-19 Update: Fall spike affects local school districts (free to read)

The Pennsylvania Department of Health predicted that COVID-19 would get worse in the fall and Bradford County and the state have proven it.
As of Tuesday’s update from the DOH, there have been 1,300 confirmed cases in Bradford County since the beginning of the pandemic.
There was an increase in 63 cases from Monday to Tuesday, and 40 more cases reported from Sunday to Monday. The county saw 103 new confirmed cases over the course of three days.
In the past week, 366,744 tests were sent to the DOH with 35,317 that came back as positive cases. The statewide total of cases was once again the highest daily increase reported with 5,900 additional positive cases on Tuesday, marking 275,513 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.
The DOH reported four more COVID-19 related deaths in the county on Monday, bringing Bradford County’s total since March to 29.
The department reported one new confirmed case represented by a nursing home resident on Tuesday and had reported six more on Monday.
There has not been an increase in the 52 cases among nursing home/personal care facility staff since last Wednesday. There has also been no increase in the number of deaths at these facilities since the 15 reported as of Friday.
According to Monday’s update from Bradford County Manor, they had zero new confirmed resident cases this week. Manor Administrator Jim Shadduck reported that they had one resident with a positive antigen test who was suspected of being positive for the virus pending a PCR confirmation.
There have been 98 residents in the manor who have had the virus and are considered recovered. They have seen 120 total resident cases of COVID-19 since March.
Shadduck reported no new cases among staff for the last two weeks. Overall, there have been 58 employees who have had COVID-19 and are considered recovered and 59 that have been confirmed positive staff cases.
