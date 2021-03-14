There were 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County from Thursday to Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county did not see an increase from 747 probable cases, meaning either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive.
In the past week, the county saw an increase in 51 confirmed cases.
Throughout the past two weeks, the county saw an increase in 104 new confirmed cases.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard showed that 2,978 Bradford County residents were partially vaccinated with one of the vaccines and that 5,923 were fully vaccinated.
There were 2,840 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 sent to the department through midnight on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 964,296.
The DOH website showed that 92% of the statewide cases are considered recovered.
There were 1,463 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday, including 313 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
