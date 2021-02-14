COVID-19 Update: Guthrie expands eligibility for future vaccination clinics

There were 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County from Thursday to Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The increase brought the county to 3,529 confirmed cases since March 2020.
The update came with three new probable cases, meaning someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
So far in the pandemic, there have been 73 related deaths in the county with 31 confirmed to be represented by long-term care facility residents. The county had not seen an increase in COVID-19 related death data since Feb. 6.
In the past week, the county saw an increase in 88 confirmed cases.
Throughout the past two weeks, the county had seen an increase in 209 confirmed cases.
There were 4,088 confirmed cases sent to the department from across the state through midnight on Saturday, according to the DOH.
There had been 892,344 total confirmed cases of the virus in Pennsylvania and 87% had been considered recovered.
The DOH said that there were 2,548 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday, including 496 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
Guthrie announced on Saturday that the medical facility will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in future vaccination clinics to patients 18 to 64 years of age, according to the Pennsylvania and New York Department of Health.
President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said that Guthrie clinics have vaccinated 20,000 patients over the age of 65. He noted that the expansion will include those under 65 with certain comorbidities, and that the vaccination process at Guthrie has been especially challenging due to its location on the New York Pennsylvania Border.
“The two states have very different rules and regulations about vaccinations. New York is very focused on a state-based distribution in the vaccination process and really the health system plays a lesser role. But here in Pennsylvania, the health systems are the focal point for getting vaccinations out to the community,” he said.
Since the vaccine supply is limited and distribution has proven to be unpredictable, Guthrie will not open scheduling for vaccine clinics until Pennsylvania receives its next additional shipment of vaccines.
Officials noted that this will likely leave patients with less than 24 hours in advance and so the available appointments will fill very quickly.
Patients who have not seen their primary care provider in recent years should make an appointment since an undiagnosed condition could disqualify them from getting the vaccine as a part of this extended phase at Guthrie.
The press release said that Guthrie, along with all other regional and state medical clinics administering the COVID-19 vaccines have found that the fastest way to notify patients of available appointments is online. Guthrie will immediately notify residents of available appointments on The Guthrie Clinic Facebook page and on guthrie.org.
The easiest way to sign up for a vaccine appointment once scheduling opens is through the eGuthrie app.
Those who don’t have an eGuthrie account can sign up for one at eGuthrie.org or by downloading the app.
Assistance with creating an account is available by calling 855-348-eGuthrie (855-348-8474).
Those without internet access will have to rely on others to communicate availability information.
“We understand that not everyone has internet access to receive notifications or to schedule an appointment so we are encouraging community members with those resources and skills to reach out to friends, family, and neighbors who may need assistance,” said Dr. Michael Scalzone, chief quality officer at Guthrie.
