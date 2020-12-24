COVID-19 Update: Guthrie officials report zero serious side effects from the Pfizer vaccine

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 32 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 2,418 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The update said there were 18 new probable cases; meaning, those who meet the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrate epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive.
Since last week, the county has seen an increase in 230 new confirmed cases.
The county saw 470 new confirmed cases of the virus within the past two weeks.
There were 9,605 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania reported to the department through midnight on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 581,156.
The update from the DOH also said there were 6,151 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, and of that number, 1,236 patients were in the ICU.
Although Bradford County has reported fewerCOV numbers than it has in months lately, cases of the virus continue to spike across the state.
“Over the past several weeks, we have seen a rapid increase of positive case counts reaching record-high levels, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Secretary of Health Dr. Levine said in a press release, “In fact, every county now has a positivity-rate greater than five percent, which is alarming. In addition, 19 counties have percent positivity above 20 percent.”
Guthrie’s Chief Quality Officer Michael Scalzone said during a Zoom conference call yesterday that it’s crucial that Pennsylvania residents continue to wear face masks/coverings and avoid large groups as the administration of the first round of COVID-19 vaccines enter the Commonwealth.
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre was the only Guthrie facility to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine yesterday, according to Scalzone.
Guthrie Robert Packer is currently being used as a “hub” for vaccines to serve the facility and to serve other parts of the region. The facility received a total of 975 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine and expected its first allotment of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine by the end of the day yesterday.
Scalzone noted that the number of doses of the Moderna vaccine would be unknown until it arrived since the facility may or may not receive the amount they requested from the state.
“By the end of today, we expect that we’ll have vaccinated 700 individuals as a part of our first wave which is the state-defined healthcare workers that are COVID-exposed or in other units that would have a high COVID exposure like the intensive care unit or emergency care department,” he said.
Officials are unable to provide a date for when the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine will be available to the public at this time.
While prepped for questions regarding the public hesitation towards getting the vaccine once it’s available, Scalzone said that there had been zero side effects or serious reactions to the vaccine among the 400 frontline staff from Guthrie’s three Pennsylvania hospitals:
“We really believe that this is a safe and effective vaccine. Now, are some individuals having minor side effects like soreness of the arm or perhaps a little fatigue or mialgia or muscle aches? Yes, we’re seeing some of that and that was to be expected; somewhere in the range of 10-20% of individuals will feel that.”
All frontline workers who have been vaccinated were observed for at least 15 minutes afterwards so that officials could keep an eye on them and gather research directly from their own employees.
Scalzone said that at least half of the state of Pennsylvania will have to get vaccinated in order to ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19, along with practicing the steps of mask-wearing and social distancing.
“The vaccine is really that next step, and it’s a critically important one,” he said, “So we really need folks to understand that it’s both safe and effective, and we need to get ideally more than half of the population or more getting the vaccine and that will really begin to impact how much spread will occur.”
