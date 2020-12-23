The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new probable cases in Bradford County on Tuesday.
The county was at 392 probable cases; meaning, those who meet the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrate epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
The increase in new cases marked 2,386 confirmed cases of the virus since March.
Bradford County Manor reported zero new resident cases since Dec. 9 on Monday as well as zero new confirmed positive staff.
Of the cumulative 123 resident cases of COVID-19, 106 were considered recovered and some had gone home.
The update read that all employees who have had the virus are considered recovered, and that the cumulative total of confirmed positive staff members remained the same at 76.
Up until midnight on Tuesday, the DOH said that there were 7,962 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from across Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 571,551.
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre sent out a press release yesterday, stating that the facility received its first allotment of the Pfizer vaccine and have begun administering it to frontline workers who have the greatest risk of being exposed to and contracting the virus.
“While the vaccine will eventually be offered to all employees, spanning all 22 communities that Guthrie serves, priority has been given, as directed by Pennsylvania and New York State Departments of Health, to staff who have prolonged exposure to positive or potentially positive patients,” read the press release.
Frontline workers at the facility encouraged Pennsylvania residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine once they become available for public administration.
“My hope is that the vast majority of the people of the public choose to get the vaccine,” said Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, “Right now we want to tamp down the virus, but at some point we want to eradicate it and that means that we can’t have any human host that would allow the virus to live in them. So, that’s going to really require us to get the vast majority of Americans vaccinated. That’s the only way to rid ourselves of this virus for a long time.”
Guthrie RN’s Erin Moore and Brittany Colegrove thought of their families who they haven’t been able to see in months as inspiration to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“I think knowledge is power and I think a lot of the apprehensiveness is not knowing – especially when it came out, it was so unknown, people were scared and there were rumors flying everywhere,” said Moore, “I think a lot of it is just not knowing and I would say go to your resources and know who to go to and talk to.”
She noted that the allotment was “monumental” for the facility and provided the CDC website as a good and credible source of information for residents to research the vaccine.
“I did my research,” said Guthrie RN Taylor Lane, “I looked for credible information and I made my own opinion from that, and that’s when I decided to get the vaccine.”
“It’s not any riskier than any of the other vaccines we’ve had to get in the past,” noted Katrina Paterson, assistant clinical nurse manager, prep and recovery at Guthrie, “There’s obviously going to be some doubt and some apprehension with getting the vaccine, there’s really risks with everything – but I think because I’m here everyday and I’m seeing how it’s affecting our system, it’s more important for me to do what I can to make the difference and to help stop this and get it under control.”
At this time, 400 staff members of Guthrie’s three Pennsylvania hospitals received the vaccine. Guthrie expects its first allotment of the second COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna vaccine, from the New York State Department of Health this week.
Guthrie awaits further guidance on administering the second round of vaccines to employees and ultimately to the public from both state health departments.
