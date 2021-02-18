Guthrie has announced that it has resumed all surgeries and relaxed visitor restrictions in light of declining numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in Bradford County.
In a press release published on Wednesday Guthrie stated that they will immediately be resuming all non-emergent surgeries that were previously postponed in order to ensure sufficient staffed bed capacity during times when resources were strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guthrie representatives said the number of COVID-19 inpatients in the hospital is down more than 50 percent since December and Guthrie’s surgeons are now starting to complete postponed surgeries “by working longer days to accommodate the increased demand.”
Guthrie surgeons will continue these measures until all postponed surgeries, according to the press release, which did note that a number of precautions will remain in place including COVID testing of all patients scheduled for a procedure or surgery, masking and social distancing requirements inside all Guthrie facilities and the use of a modified check-in process for appointments.
“The resumption of surgeries is one more step toward returning to ‘normal’ and Guthrie remains optimistic that with vaccinations and the continued vigilance of COVID-19 protocols like masking and distancing, we can maintain this progress,” Guthrie System Surgical Chair Dr. Anne Rizzo was quoted as saying.
Guthrie also informed the public that visitor restrictions put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19 will now be relaxed in Guthrie facilities.
According to a Tuesday press release, Guthrie will continue to “closely monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in the communities it serves and (follow) state and federal guidelines in order to safely care for its patients” but effective Feb, 17 updated hospital policy to allow more lenient visitor regulations “where appropriate.”
All visitors will still be required to wear masks and be screened for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms, according to the press release which also stated that inpatients may have visitors from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m. each day and only one person may visit at a time but visitors may alternate.
Guthrie stated that visitors should leave the facility when not visiting a patient.
Tuesday’s press release stated that visitors will also be permitted in Guthrie facilities in the following situations:
- An OB patient may be accompanied by one support person and a doula.
- A pediatric patient may have one visitor. (can alternate between two parents/guardians)
- Surgical/procedural outpatients may have one visitor during intake and discharge.
- Emergency department patients may have one visitor.
- A patient at end-of-life is permitted up to two visitors.
- Other situations with extenuating circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
- Individuals are asked not to visit Guthrie facilities if they have fevers over 100 degrees, COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. No children under 18 will be permitted.
The Guthrie press release noted that visitation restrictions still remain at the Towanda Personal Care Home, Towanda Skilled Nursing Unit and Cortland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, though patients at end of life may have up to two visitors.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 3,553 positive cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County since the spring of 2020, as of Wednesday.
According to the PA DOH, 148 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the county in the last two weeks with 91 cases reported between Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 and 57 cases logged between Feb. 10 and Feb. 17.
As of Wednesday, the DOH reports 636 probable cases of COVID-19 and 73 COVID-19 related deaths in Bradford County since the beginning of the pandemic.
COVID-19 has been reported in eight Bradford County long-term living facilities since spring of 2020, according to the DOH, which has recorded 207 positive cases of the virus in residents, 76 positive cases in staff and 31 COVID-19 related deaths of long-term care facility residents during the pandemic.
On Wednesday the PA DOH stated that statewide, there were 3,413 new COVID-19 cases, 2,356 patients hospitalized and 491 patients in the Intensive Care Unit since Tuesday night, bringing the statewide total to 902,650 positive cases of COVID-19 reported since spring.
According to the DOH, 78,442 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 1,556 licensed nursing and personal care homes in all 67 counties of Pennsylvania, with 65,713 cases of COVID-19 having been reported in residents and 12,729 cases in employees.
Out of total deaths reported to the Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System, 12,118 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities according to the DOH, though the department noted that “the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.”
Approximately 24,257 of the Commonwealth’s total positive COVID-19 cases are among health care workers, the DOH said.
The PA DOH stated that “the trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,300 since the end of September,” and Pennsylvania’s statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 5 through Feb. 11 was 8 percent.
As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday there were 193 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, according to the DOH, bringing the Commonwealth to a total of 23,319 deaths attributed to COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Regarding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, the DOH said a total of 326,850 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated through Feb. 20 including 183,575 first doses allocated this week and 143,275 second doses allocated this week.
Of the 2,766,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccines allocated through Feb. 20, 1,749,949 doses have been administered as of Tuesday, including 1,313,538 first doses administered of 1,610,175 allocated and 436,411 second doses administered of 1,156,225 allocated, according to the DOH.
The DOH reminded Pennsylvanians that “mask-wearing is still required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
