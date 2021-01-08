COVID-19 update includes 15 new confirmed cases and one new related death in Bradford County (free to read)

There were 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new related death reported in Bradford County, according to Thursday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The slight increase in cases brought the county to 2,784 confirmed cases in the county since March.
The county has seen 59 deaths attributed to COVID-19 with 29 confirmed to be represented by long-term care facility residents. There has not been a new reported COVID-19-related death since Dec. 17, 2020.
As the spring semester for schools approaches, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine released new guidelines for stopping the spread of the virus in school communities.
“The research on offering in-person instruction during COVID-19 continues to emerge,” she said in Thursday’s livestream update. “While it is impossible to eliminate the risk of disease transmission entirely within a school setting where community spread is present, recent studies have shown that when mitigation efforts, such as universal masking, physical distancing, and hand hygiene are followed, it may be safer for younger children, particularly elementary grade students, to return to in-person instruction.”
Elementary school systems that are currently virtual are encouraged to return to in-person schooling by the DOH at this time, while middle and high schools are encouraged to continue with remote learning.
Acting Department of Education Secretary Noe Ortega said that school leaders know how best to approach the relationship between the 2020-2021 school year and COVID-19, and therefore the return to in-person instruction is not mandatory.
He added that school systems will decide on “if it’s feasible within the context and conditions of the county and community.”
In-person instruction will come with strict COVID-19 safety measures, such as limited number of people in classrooms and learning spaces, rules governing interactions between students, as well as between teachers and students, and maintaining social distancing practices.
Dr. Levine said that research has shown that those 18 and younger typically have less severe cases of COVID-19 along with lower rates of hospitalization and death.
She added that children younger than 10-14 have a lower chance of COVID-19 infection than adults.
In-person instruction for Pennsylvania school systems will come with two public health standards: the incidence rate – the number of new cases per 100,000 people, and the percent-positivity of diagnostic testing.
Levine added that the number of cases the state is about to see as a result of sending children back to in-person instruction depends on the community spread and the mitigation efforts put into effect by Pennsylvania residents.
“The commitment our educational leaders have shown towards mitigation efforts is noteworthy and helps us support returning many of our youngest and most vulnerable students to some level of in-person instruction,” said Ortega, “We must remember that a safe return to in-person instruction will look different across every school and county depending on a variety of local factors.”
There were 9,698 additional confirmed cases sent to the department from across the state up until midnight on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to date to 693,087.
Thursday’s update noted that there were 5,613 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19, with 1,120 in the ICU.
Pennsylvanians are advised to stay at home if possible, avoid gatherings with non-household members, and wear masks/face coverings whenever somewhere other than home.
