Bradford County gained 80 confirmed cases and one new death since Wednesday’s COVID-19 reporting by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the total from the past two weeks to 444 new cases and four related deaths.
According to the DOH, there are now eight nursing or personal care homes in the county now affected by COVID-19 with two additional staff member having tested positive since Wednesday’s reporting. Staff cases have increased by 20 over the past two weeks while cases among residents have increased by one. The two most recent deaths connected with these facilities were reported Dec. 17.
Over the past two weeks, daily increases in confirmed cases have ranged from as high as 76 to as low as 15. Twenty eight have been reported since Christmas Eve (there was no reporting on Christmas).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.