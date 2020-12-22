COVID-19 Update: Ninety-two new confirmed cases reported in Bradford County this weekend

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that Bradford County saw 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 28 more new confirmed cases on Sunday, and 41 additional confirmed cases on Monday.
The weekend total of 92 new confirmed cases brought the county to 2,371 total confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Four of the new cases were represented by residents of long-term care facilities.
In the past week, there was an increase in 251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The county saw an increase in 499 confirmed cases in the past two weeks.
Monday’s update from the DOH said there were 6,074 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 1,230 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
There were 7,887 new confirmed cases reported to the department on Monday in addition to 7,213 new confirmed cases reported on Sunday for a two-day total of 15,100 additional cases statewide, according to the DOH.
The cumulative total of confirmed cases in Pennsylvania was 563,589 as of Monday morning.
The Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update released Monday said that Bradford County was at a percent-positivity of 16.9%, jumping from 15.7% as reported last week. (Percent positivity is the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed in the county that are actually positive.)
The only neighboring county that also reported an increase in percent-positivity was Lycoming County at 22.4%, up from 20.9%.
Other neighboring counties reported lower percent-positivity rates than last week, with Susquehanna (11%), Wyoming (12.2%), Sullivan (4.2%), and Tioga (15.5%).
The dashboard reported that the state had a lowered percent-positivity of 15.82% from 16.2% last week.
“A decrease in percent positivity this week shows that we must continue to stay the course as we prevent the spread of this virus,” Governor Wolf said. “As we approach a number of holidays, we need to put Pennsylvania on pause and continue to follow the time-limited mitigation efforts announced last week. We need all Pennsylvanians to follow these measures as part of their collective responsibility to protect one another and the health system.”
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania were still at the substantial rate of transmission for COVID-19.
The Wolf Administration advised Pennsylvanians on Monday to prepare for a winter unlike any other given the ongoing pandemic.
“Today is the first day of winter, and Pennsylvanians have already seen temperatures below freezing and measurable snowfall,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, “As the weather trends colder and we move to more indoor activities, we can expect an increase in the number of people with respiratory illnesses. Historically, we see increased cases of the flu in the winter, but this year, we remain concerned about the continued increase of COVID-19 cases.”
The administration gave tips about the importance of exercising, eating well, and taking breaks to reduce some of the stress that this winter may bring.
The press release also warned against ignoring shivering, especially during harsh temperatures. “It’s your body’s way of saying you’re losing heat and it’s time to return indoors,” it read.
