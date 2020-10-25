Daily increases in the state are now comparable with what was seen in April, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The new death occurred on Oct. 20, bringing the county to 10 COVID-19 deaths overall. There were 21 new cases in the county from Friday to Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 588. Nine of the new cases were represented by nursing and personal care homes, four by nursing home staff and five by residents. The county has seen a rise in cases as we go further into October. There were 191 new cases from Oct. 16 to Oct. 24. From Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, the number of confirmed cases rose from 320 to 397. The increase wasn’t as rapid earlier this month, when it was steady at about 10 new cases per week. As of Gov. Tom Wolf’s green stage order, masks are required whenever leaving home and in all businesses and shared or public spaces. The DOH reported that consistent mask wearing is crucial to containing the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 Update: One new death reported in Bradford County (free to read)
- For The Review
