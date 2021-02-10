COVID-19 Update: Pa Department of Health reports lowest statewide percent-positivity in months

There were 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Bradford County from Saturday to Monday and 21 more from Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The DOH announced on Monday that the daily COVID-19 data had been delayed as a result of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. The website and daily press release were delayed past noon on Monday and case counts were low due to the maintenance to the data server.
Catch-up reporting was included in Tuesday’s numbers due to lengthy server downtime, according to the DOH.
The COVID-19 death data comes from a different server and was not affected by the technical maintenance on Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday.
The increase in confirmed cases on Tuesday marked 3,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County since March 2020.
There had been 73 deaths attributed to the virus in the county with 31 confirmed to be represented by long-term care facility residents.
Tuesday’s update included 21 more probable cases, meaning either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
In the past week, the county saw an increase in 139 confirmed cases.
In the past two weeks, the county had seen an increase in 220 confirmed cases.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard showed on Tuesday that there were 3,000 Bradford County residents who had received the first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 1,376 who had received both doses and were fully vaccinated.
The DOH said on Monday that as the statewide vaccine rollout continues, supplies are “extremely limited” and that “even if you qualify, you may need to wait for an appointment.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Health launched a new tool to the website on Tuesday called “Your Turn” to help residents under the age of 65 determine where they fall under the vaccine prioritization list. Those who aren’t eligible under Phase 1A can register to receive updates about vaccine distribution in Pennsylvania and when it is “Your Turn” to get vaccinated.
The tool does not schedule vaccine appointments or guarantee vaccine appointments.
“Since all seniors are currently eligible to be vaccinated, Pennsylvanians younger than 65 can use this tool to determine if it is their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “When it is your turn, we will direct you on how to find a vaccine provider. If it is not your turn yet, you will be able to enter contact information to receive updates about vaccine distribution in Pennsylvania and for us to let you know when it is your turn to get vaccinated.”
Residents who don’t have internet access or are otherwise unable to use the “Your Turn” tool can call 877-PA-HEALTH to speak with a representative to determine COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. If an individual is eligible under Phase 1A, the representative will then help them find a vaccine provider near them and provide the resident with contact information so that they can set up an appointment directly with that provider.
Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin said in a virtual vaccine briefing on Tuesday that it’s important for Pennsylvanians to know when it’s their turn to get the vaccine to help the DOH vaccinate the most vulnerable residents prioritized in Phase 1A as quickly as possible. She noted that Governor Tom Wolf’s plan to get started on vaccinating those covered in Phase 1B by spring or summer is still a realistic goal at this time.
“To put it into perspective, it’s going to take approximately 8 million doses for the more than 4 million Pennsylvanians currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1A and so far Pennsylvania has only received about 2.4 million from the federal government,” Mauldin said. “We’re still continuing to collaborate with the federal government to understand how our allocations might grow but at this point our focus is on 1A and that’s where it will stay for the time being.”
Mauldin addressed that the department has also received concerns about the second doses of vaccine for those who have received their first dose of either vaccine under Phase 1A.
“I would like to stress to all providers that the second dose of vaccine for your patients is secure. The second dose of vaccine is essential and we are ensuring that for anyone who gets a first dose today, there will be a second dose delivered to that provider in time for your second appointment,” she said.
There were 4,088 additional confirmed cases sent to the department through midnight on Tuesday in Pennsylvania in addition to 2,504 new cases reported Monday and 4,717 new cases reported Sunday for a three-day total of 11,309 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 876,913.
The Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update released Monday showed a lowered statewide percent positivity of 8.6% from 9.3% last week and 59 counties with substantial transmission status.
“We now are seeing three counties who have a positivity rate lower than five percent. There are no counties reporting over 20 percent positivity rate,” said the dashboard press release.
“This is the first week in many, many weeks that we are seeing counties with lower than five percent positivity rates as well as all 67 counties reporting lower than 20 percent positivity rates – this is good news for mitigating the spread of this virus in our communities across the commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said. “We can continue to fight this virus by wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings, washing hands, downloading the COVID Alert PA app, answering the call when public health professionals call and lastly, getting vaccinated when it’s your turn.”
Bradford County had an increased percent-positivity of 10.9% from 9.6% last week. Two weeks ago, the county was reported at 11.6%.
Tioga County was the only neighboring county that also saw an increase in percent positivity at 7.8% from 6.6% last week.
Neighboring counties Susquehanna (8.9%), Wyoming (8.1%), Sullivan (10.5%), and Lycoming (9.8%) all showed decreased rates of percent-positivity from last week’s data.
