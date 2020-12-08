Bradford County saw 36 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 20 on Sunday, and 41 on Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The three-day surge of 97 new confirmed cases brought the county to 1,872 confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Monday’s update from the DOH reported one new COVID-19 related death from over the weekend.
Twenty-six of the 44 related deaths in the county were confirmed to be among residents of long-term care facilities
An update from the Bradford County Manor on Monday reported zero new cases among staff members and residents.
Of the 122 total confirmed resident cases that the manor had seen since March, 100 have been considered recovered; eighteen of those residents went home.
“We have one possible positive and are waiting on PCR results,” the update read.
Seventy-one of the 75 employees who have had the virus were considered recovered, and the cumulative total of confirmed positive cases among staff stayed at 75.
Governor Wolf said in a live update from the DOH on Monday that the mitigation efforts they put forth to Pennsylvania residents almost two weeks ago was ineffective with stopping the spread of the virus.
The DOH now expects a large surge in cases in the next two weeks from exposure during Thanksgiving holiday gatherings.
Gov. Wolf said that Pennsylvania hospitals were already low on ICU beds in Monday’s live update.
He advised that Pennsylvanians avoid gatherings with people who live outside of one’s household.
There were 5,300 hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday morning, according to the DOH.
From that, 1,107 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the ICU.
“We remain extremely concerned about the number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
BSN, RN at Hershey Medical Center Maureen Casey told Gov. Wolf during the live update that the hospital was already at capacity.
Casey said the state did well with flattening the curve of the virus in March and that “what we feared was happening then is happening now.”
The Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update released Monday showed the statewide percent-positivity jumped to 14.4% from 11.7% last week.
The percent-positivity, which was collected from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, showed Bradford County (13.8%) was higher than most neighboring counties except for Lycoming (18.6%) and Tioga (22.2%).
The update reported an increase in percent-positivity in the other neighboring counties as well, being: Susquehanna (8.3%), Wyoming (12.4%), and Sullivan (6.0%).
“Every county in the state has a concerning percent-positivity above five percent,” read the update.
Nine counties in the state had a percent-positivity of 20% or higher: Mifflin, Potter, Bedford, Montour, Juniata, Somerset, Tioga, Franklin, and Lawrence.
The update said that 66 of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania were at the substantial level of transmission.
Cameron County was maintaining a low level of transmission according to the dashboard’s data.
“The latest update continues to show the effect COVID-19 is having in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “The mitigation steps in place are necessary to prevent our health system from being overrun. We are approaching that point, which is why we need all Pennsylvanians to follow these measures as part of their collective responsibility to protect one another and the health system.”
