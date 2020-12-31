COVID-19 update reports two more related deaths in Bradford County (free to read)

Wednesday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health came with 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two more related deaths in Bradford County.
The county was up to 2,587 total confirmed cases and 55 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
In the past week, the county saw an increase in 169 confirmed cases and five deaths connected to the virus.
There was an increase in 399 confirmed cases in the past two weeks.
There has been a surge in over 1,000 confirmed cases within the county since Thanksgiving.
There were 8,984 additional confirmed cases sent to the DOH from across the state through midnight on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 631,333.
Twenty-seven more Pennsylvanians were also hospitalized with COVID-19 from Tuesday to Wednesday. The total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to 6,022 and the number of those in the ICU remained at 1,174.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed an order yesterday requiring that a percentage of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine allotments being sent to hospitals, health systems, federally qualified health centers, and pharmacies goes to healthcare personnel within Phase 1A.
The order includes personnel that aren’t affiliated with a hospital or healthcare system and goes into effect next Wednesday.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices defined healthcare personnel as those who work in healthcare facilities where they come into “direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials.”
“This may include, but is not limited to, emergency medical service personnel, nurses, nursing assistants, physicians, technicians, therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists, students and trainees, direct support professionals, clinical personnel in school settings or correctional facilities, contractual staff not employed by the health care facility, and persons (e.g., clerical, dietary, environmental services, laundry, security, maintenance, engineering and facilities management, administrative, billing, and volunteer personnel) not directly involved in patient care but potentially exposed to infectious agents that can be transmitted among from health care personnel and patients,” read Wednesday’s press release.
The current plan is to vaccinate Pennsylvanians in three phases.
According to the DOH, Phase 1A is designated for healthcare personnel and those working and living in long-term care facilities. Due to tight supply of the COVID-19 vaccines, this first phase is expected to take several months.
“The vaccination process will take time. We need Pennsylvanians, including health care personnel to be patient as we continue to get the vaccine into the hands of the right people at the right time so we can protect against COVID-19,” Dr. Levine said, “We appreciate the work of our health systems, hospitals, FQHCs and pharmacies for their partnership on this effort to ensure all health care personnel can receive the vaccine. We are hopeful as we move forward, additional vaccines trials will be completed and receive an Emergency Use Authorization, enhancing the number of vaccines we receive.”
The Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard was launched onto the department’s website yesterday.
The new dashboard’s data reflects information reported into the Pennsylvania Statewide Immunization Information System. It reflects data from vaccine providers who report information relating to residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccines.
“Each day, more and more Pennsylvanians are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, which means we are another step closer to beating this virus,” Dr. Levine said, “The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard will help us visualize how many individuals have received the vaccine to date and help us work to vaccinate everyone who wishes to receive a vaccination.”
At the time of the press release, 142 healthcare facilities in the state had received shipments of the vaccines, and 58 more locations were expecting shipments by the end of the week.
More information on the COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the department’s website.
