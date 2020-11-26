The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new COVID-19 related death in Bradford County on Wednesday, marking 1,544 confirmed cases and 31 deaths connected to the virus in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Bradford County Manor Administrator Jim Shadduck reported zero new cases among residents and staff on Wednesday.
There were four staff members and one resident who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, according to Monday’s update from the manor.
Shadduck said that the new resident case was represented by a referral who tested positive after having acquired the virus from outside of the manor.
There were 11 new probable cases as of Wednesday’s update from the DOH and there were eight new probable cases reported in Tuesday’s update.
Probable cases are either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
There were 6,759 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 reported to the department as of midnight on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 327,829.
According to the update, there were 3,897 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19, with 826 of those patients undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.
Amid the steady increases in cases across the state, Governor Wolf signed a third renewal of his 90-day Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. The first proclamation was signed on March 6, after the announcement of the first two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 Pennsylvania.
“With cases and hospitalizations increasing, we cannot afford to let down our guard,” said Gov. Wolf, “This renewal will allow the commonwealth to maintain its response and support efforts as we face increasing case numbers and decreasing hospital capacity.”
“The emergency disaster declaration provides for increased support to state agencies involved in the continued response to the virus and recovery for the state during reopening. This includes expediting supply procurement and lifting certain regulations to allow for efficient and effective mitigation,” read the press release from the Governor’s Office of Communications.
The disaster declaration has helped Pennsylvanianss and businesses cope with the virus through waivers and extensions that allowed them to, “waive the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment compensation, work search requirements, and the registration with PA CareerLink for applicants, and to provide relief from charges for employers.”
According to the press release, the waivers and extensions also allowed the state to, “suspend numerous training requirements and certification and licensure renewals for healthcare professionals, child care workers, direct care workers, direct support professionals, among other professional groups who provide life-sustaining services to our children, seniors, and vulnerable residents.”
Through the disaster declaration, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency has been able to mission assign the National Guard to benefit residents and staff of long term care facilities and community-based testing sites, including: providing support and care for patients, ancillary support, and testing.
“It also provides PEMA with the ability to leverage continued federal support such as non-congregate sheltering,” the press release read.
The renewal will allow the state to continue benefiting Pennsylvanians with support through the virus and as the state works with administration to develop a vaccine.
In anticipation of another surge of COVID-19 following Thanksgiving gatherings, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine provided an update of her travel mitigation order on Wednesday.
“This update keeps in place the need for people visiting and returning to Pennsylvania to have a negative test or quarantine for 14 days upon arrival,” Dr. Levine said, “We still recommend that Pennsylvanians do not travel, and the stay at home advisory I issued earlier this week remains in effect. I know that it is hard not to travel during this holiday season, but it is the right thing to do to protect one another from this devastating virus.”
The first change to the travel mitigation order was to clarify that those over the age of 11 traveling in or out of Pennsylvania must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or place themselves in travel quarantine for 14 days upon entering.
The update said that in addition to the exemptions in the previous order, people returning to the state after leaving for less than 24 hours and those responding to a court order, including child custody, are exempt from the testing and quarantine requirements.
Lastly, it clarified the difference between a travel quarantine and isolation after being exposed to or testing positive for COVID-19. “Travel quarantine means that people quarantining after travel who have not been identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 are permitted to end quarantine once they receive a negative test result,” according to the update from the DOH.
The update said that travelers were allowed to enter the state if they were awaiting a test result but had to travel quarantine until they received a negative test result, even if they were asymptomatic.Individuals are permitted to enter the commonwealth if they are awaiting a test result but must travel quarantine until a negative test result is received, even if they are asymptomatic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.