COVID-19 Update: Single digits of new cases reported in Bradford County

Following the trend in lowering COVID-19 numbers, there were only six new confirmed cases in Bradford County included in Saturday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The update came with two more probable cases, meaning either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
Thursday’s update came with one new confirmed case among a long-term care facility resident and one new confirmed case among a staff member of those facilities.
In the past week, the county has seen an increase in 53 confirmed cases and one new related death.
Throughout the past two weeks, the county had seen an increase in 108 confirmed cases.
The cumulative total of confirmed cases COVID-19 in the county since March 2020 was 3,697.
So far in the pandemic, the county had seen 78 deaths attributed to the virus with 33 confirmed to be represented by residents of long-term care facilities.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard showed that 2,878 Bradford County residents had received their first dose of vaccine and were waiting on the second dose while 4,961 residents were fully vaccinated.
There were 2,789 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 sent to the department through midnight on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 946,985.
According to the DOH, 91% of the statewide total of confirmed cases had been considered recovered.
There were 1,587 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday, including 325 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
Governor Tom Wolf’s administration maintained that masks/face coverings are required in all businesses and wherever it’s difficult to practice social distancing guidelines.
