COVID-19 Update: Thirty-six new confirmed cases in Bradford County in two days (free to read)

There were 36 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Bradford County from Thursday to Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The slight increase brought the county to 3,826 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The county did not see an increase in COVID-19 related deaths since Wednesday and the total remained unchanged at 82.
Saturday’s update came with nine more probable cases, meaning either someone who meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrates epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
In the past week, the county saw an increase in 78 new confirmed cases.
Over the past two weeks, the county saw an increase in 129 new confirmed cases.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard showed that 2,552 Bradford County residents had received the first dose of vaccine and 7,337 had received both doses and were fully vaccinated.
There were 4,213 new confirmed cases sent to the department through midnight on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 984,515 confirmed cases.
The DOH website showed that 92% of the total confirmed statewide cases were considered recovered.
There were 1,548 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, including 317 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
