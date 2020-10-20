Bradford County gained just short of 50 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new deaths since Friday’s reporting from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The deaths occurred on Oct. 11 and Oct. 16, although neither appeared connected with the county’s nursing or personal care homes. These facilities’ residents represented 20 of the additional cases while staff made up eight.
In an update from the Bradford County Manor posted Saturday, Administrator Jim Shadduck reported that the facility had 21 new confirmed cases throughout last week. Thirty residents are now fully recovered and 26 others are expected to be recovered this week.
“We have numerous residents we continue to monitor and test for COVID-19,” he noted.
Among staff, the manor had three recent positive tests and, among the 43 that had tested positive up to that point, 27 had fully recovered and were returning to work.
“The fall resurgence is here,” Gov. Tom Wolf said during a press event Monday. “And while we must always take this deadly virus seriously, now is the time for all of us to double down on our efforts to keep ourselves and those around us safe. We’ve seen what happens when masks aren’t worn and social distancing isn’t practiced – people get sick, so we need to stay vigilant and work together to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
While updating the public on the weekly COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System, which reflects data collected between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15, Wolf said incident rates increased again, from 7,398 cases the week prior to 8,723 cases. Bradford County remains the third highest county when it comes to percent positivity with 8.3%. The county had 7.4% positivity the week prior.
“COVID is tough, but together, Pennsylvanians are tougher,” Wolf said. “The last seven and a half months have shown us that when we unite, we can defeat this virus. Pennsylvanians came together to stop COVID in its tracks and we can do it again and stop this fall resurgence in its tracks if we stand united against COVID. You matter, and so do your actions. When we make good choices and follow health and safety measures, we see results. Let’s work together to stop the spread.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.