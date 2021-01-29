WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP – The first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was administered to residents and staff at The Bradford County Manor last week.
Administrator Jim Shadduck said that the next allotments are scheduled for Feb. 9 and March 2. All three vaccination rounds are through Walgreens, which provided three pharmacists and other staff to help with the vaccines on Jan. 19.
“The nursing homes are all being done by Pfizer, that’s the way the government allocated them,” Shadduck said. “The Pfizer vaccine was allocated to Walgreens and CVS and we just happen to be linked up with Walgreens.”
“There were a number of people that wanted to wait until the second round just to see how the first round went. I expect that number to go up once we get closer to February,” he added. “I think we’re going to see another 10-15% that are going to jump on.”
Shadduck noted that the manor is still accepting admissions throughout the vaccination process and that they will be seeing some new admissions come into the manor before this next round of vaccine distribution. The second distribution on Feb. 9 will be the first opportunity for these new admissions to receive the first dose of vaccine.
Short-term rehabilitation residents who received their first dose on Jan. 19 and went home will be able to come back in to receive their second dose. The manor did almost as many admissions as it did discharges this month, according to Shadduck.
Staff and residents who initially chose to get their first dose last week will receive their second dose on Feb. 9 to become fully vaccinated. All staff and residents will be able to receive their first or second doses on that date or the third vaccination in March.
Shadduck said that about 77% of manor residents and about 50% of staff members agreed to getting the first round of vaccine last week.
RN Linda Van Cott said that her reasoning for getting the vaccine was to do her part in stopping the domino effect of COVID-19 inside and outside of the manor. She related that her vaccination not only helps her loved ones, but the people around them such as classmates and teachers.
“It’s something tangible that I can make a difference,” she said. “I wanted to protect my coworkers and our residents, and I have grandchildren and family members.”
Lori Foust from the business office said that she felt it was her responsibility to her family, friends, and coworkers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I’m a big proponent of vaccines. I think that the pros far outweigh the cons as far as side effects. I can certainly handle a side effect much more than I can handle someone passing away because I gave them COVID-19,” she said.
Foust stressed the importance of getting the vaccine and said she was “amazed” by the amount of people she’s heard of who have decided against getting the vaccine.
“To put it bluntly, don’t think about yourself. Think about other people,” Foust said. “If you’re uncomfortable with the vaccine, do some research.”
Marketing Director Diane Sindoni said that her motivation to get the vaccine was to keep manor residents safe and reduce their risk of infection.
“For me, there were absolutely no side effects except for being tired that night,” Sindoni said.
The three staff members stated that they didn’t experience any negative side effects from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“I trust our professionals,” Van Cott said. “I haven’t yet had the COVID-19 virus, and now if I do, I will maybe at least have a milder case and that will be beneficial to me.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may prevent severe cases of COVID-19, but that it’s still unknown whether the vaccines will curb the spread of the virus.
Those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 are advised to continue to wear masks/face coverings, practice social distancing, and avoid gatherings with non-household members by the CDC and Department of Health.
