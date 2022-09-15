SAYRE — COVID-19 bivalent booster shots and the flu vaccine will be offered to the public starting this Saturday.
From Sept. 17 through Oct. 8, Guthrie will provide shots at Tops Plaza located at 2900 Elmira Street in Sayre from 8 a.m. to noon.
Patients can receive the booster and flu shots on the same day, according to the CDC. People will have the choice of one or both at the Guthrie clinics.
The current bivalent boosters target the most recent Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, which are more contagious and resistant than previous Omicron strains, according to Guthrie. The Moderna bivalent booster is approved for ages 18 and over, while Pfizer’s booster is for ages 12 and over. Either the Moderna or Pfizer booster can be selected, however, availability will vary each Saturday.
Guthrie strongly encourages the public to receive the new booster. People who received one or two booster shots beforehand can also get the new one. Individuals must wait at least two months after their most recent COVID vaccine or booster in order to get the current one.
People should bring insurance cards and COVID vaccination cards to the clinic to receive their shots. Appointments can be made using eGuthrie, and people can sign up at www.eGuthrie.org for an eGuthrie account.
