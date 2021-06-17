Bradford County has remained in the moderate level of community transmission for three weeks now as weekly COVID-19 cases continue to decline.
According to this week’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county’s percent positivity went from 5.4% between May 28 and June 3 to 1.7% between June 4 and June 10, while the incidence rate went from 53 to 16.6 per 1,000 residents, and confirmed cases dropped from 32 to 10.
The state has a 1.9% positivity from June 4 to June 10, down from 2.9% the week prior.
“We are seeing COVID-19 case counts increasing at a much lower pace, but we still see Pennsylvanians contract the virus each day,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “As you learn about the benefits of getting vaccinated, consider telling your family and friends more about it and encourage them to get the best protection to fight COVID-19 and make your community a safer place.”
Bradford County is one of 44 counties currently in the moderate category, in which counties have an incidence rate of between 10 and less than 100 per 100,000 residents or between 5% and 10% positivity. Twenty-two counties have fallen below both thresholds and are considered in the low category, while one – Potter – remains remains in the higher substantial category for community transmission.
“As we continue to fight COVID-19, testing, case investigations and contact tracing continue to play a critical effort in our response,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Please remember to get tested if you experience COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed and answer the phone when a public health professional is calling.”
