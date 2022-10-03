COVID cases decrease as September ends (free to read)

COVID-19 cases within Bradford County have decreased as the month of September neared its end.
There are 123 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases currently in the county. This is a decrease compared to cases in the previous state dashboard period that displayed 145.
COVID-19 data for Bradford County is displayed within the current period of Sept. 21 to 27 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
Current cases are still slightly higher compared to the beginning of September. The month began with around 119 COVID-19 cases, according to the dashboard period of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.
“As of Sept. 27, Bradford County has experienced 16,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,964 probable cases and 219 deaths associated with the virus,” according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. “Daily totals in September have ranged from a new case high on Sept. 6, 2022 of 40 cases to a low of two on Sept. 25.”
He stated that 48.2% of Bradford County residents have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 40.9% are fully vaccinated.
“Bradford County continues to be a high risk county for community spread,” Rosenheck said. “Neighboring Pennsylvania counties of Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming are at a moderate spread level. Tioga, Pa. is at a low level. Chemung and Tioga, NY are at a medium spread rate.”
The following data is from the dashboard’s most recent period of Sept. 21 to 27:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 145 to 123.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 240.4 to 203.9.
• PCR testing positivity rate remained the same at 14%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 10 to 12.9.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0.3 to 0.7.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.4% to 1.9%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 13,347 to 10,964.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 104.3 to 85.6.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 14.2% to 13%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,156 to 1,170.7.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 53.3 to 59.3.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.0% to 1.1%.
Additional numbers adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report consist of:
• Bradford County: Newly reported confirmed cases of 142 to 145, the incidence rate of 235.4 to 240.4, and the percentage of ER visits of 1.5% to 1.4%.
• Pennsylvania: New cases from 13,112 to 13,347, the incidence rate from 102.4 to 104.3 and the PCR rate from 14.3% to 14.2%.
There are 24,696 residents of Bradford County who are fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. The overall commonwealth has over 8.5 million people fully vaccinated out of around 13 million residents.
The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 within Bradford County is 219 since the pandemic began. Pennsylvania has had 47,213 overall deaths related to COVID-19.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.