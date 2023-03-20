COVID cases decrease mid-March (free to read)

COVID-19 cases within Bradford County continue to decrease in mid-March, according to the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system.
The Daily Review’s COVID report features data from the recent period of March 8 to 14 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was March 1 to 7. Data consists of state numbers that have been updated and adjusted since the previous COVID report.
The county has 46 COVID-19 cases, while total deaths remain the same at 234. The case number is a decrease of six since the previous period.
Bradford County’s COVID-19 cases have been nearly cut in half since 2023 began. The year started with 93 cases, according to the dashboard period of Dec. 28, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023. There have been six COVID-related deaths so far in 2023. The year began with 228 total deaths.
For the entire commonwealth, COVID-19 cases continue to decrease through the month of March. Specifically, Pennsylvania’s COVID cases decreased from 4,899 to 3,952.
Despite the case decreases, Pennsylvania’s total COVID deaths increased by 119 in the new period. There are now a total of 50,517 COVID-related deaths in the commonwealth.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are over 1.1 million COVID-19-related deaths in the United States since the start of the pandemic.
For COVID-19 vaccinations, Bradford County has 25,545 residents fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. This makes up 42.3% of the county’s population. Bradford County started 2022 with 22,640 residents fully vaccinated, which was 37.5%.
Pennsylvania has over 8.7 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The following data is from the recent dashboard period:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 52 to 46.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 86.9 to 76.8.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 9% to 7.2%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 8.6 to 7.1.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators remained the same at zero.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained the same at 2%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 4,899 to 3,952.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 37.7 to 30.4.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 8.7% to 8%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 957.6 to 808.1.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 46.6 to 45.9.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained the same at 0.9%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since The Daily Review’s last COVID-19 report include:
▪ Bradford County: New cases from 55 to 52, incidence rate from 91.9 to 86.9, PCR rate from 8.2% to 9%, and the percentage of emergency room visits from 1.7% to 2%.
▪ Pennsylvania overall: New cases from 4,719 to 4,899, incidence rate from 36.3 to 37.7, PCR rate from 8.6% to 8.7%, COVID hospitalizations from 934.3 to 957.6, and patients on ventilators from 45.4 to 46.6.
Despite the case decreases, Bradford County still remains classified as high transmission for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Data within the dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania.
There are currently nine counties in Pennsylvania that are categorized as high transmission, which include Bradford, Cambria, Fulton, Forest, Franklin, Mifflin, Montour, York and Northampton. Bradford County is the only one in the Northern Tier classified as high transmission.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
