COVID cases have small increase in late January for Bradford County (free to read)

Bradford County’s COVID-19 cases had a small increase while no new deaths were recorded within the current state dashboard.
Data within this COVID-19 report is from the recent period of Jan. 18 to 24 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Jan. 11 to 17.
This report will consist of state numbers that have been updated and adjusted since the previous COVID report.
COVID-19 cases slightly increased to two new cases within Bradford County in the recent period. This brings the current number of cases to 55.
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the recent period. The total number of deaths related to the virus remains at 229 since the pandemic began in 2020.
Pennsylvania overall has had an increase of 236 deaths related to COVID-19 since the previous period. The entire commonwealth now has a total of 49,633 COVID-related deaths.
The following data is from the recent dashboard period:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 53 to 55.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 88.5 to 91.9.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 8.8% to 9.2%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 12.3 to 10.1.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0.6 to zero.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: remained the same at 1.4%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 8,855 to 8,290.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 68.2 to 63.8.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 12.8% to 13%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,426.4 to 1,258.4.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 78.6 to 78.3.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained the same at 0.8%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since The Daily Review’s last COVID-19 report include: Bradford County: PCR rate from 9% to 8.8%. Pennsylvania overall: New cases from 8,578 to 8,855, and the incidence rate from 66 to 68.2.
Bradford County remains categorized as a high transmission area for the COVID-19 virus, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Data within the dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania. A total of seven counties are classified as high transmission for COVID-19. The seven high transmission counties include Bradford, Cambria, Fulton, Forest, Franklin, Mifflin and Montour. Bradford County is the only one in the Northern Tier classified as high transmission.
For COVID-19 vaccinations, Bradford County has 25,496 fully vaccinated residents out of its total population of 60,323. This is an increase of 11 residents since the last period. Fully vaccinated residents account for 42.3% of the county population. Bradford County started 2022 with 22,640 residents fully vaccinated, which was 37.5%. Pennsylvania currently has over 8.6 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
