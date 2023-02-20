COVID cases increase in Bradford County while state surpasses 50,000 deaths [free to read]

Bradford County is seeing further COVD-19 case increases while statewide deaths related to the virus surpass 50,000.
The Daily Review’s COVID-19 report features data from the recent period of Feb. 8 to 14 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Feb. 1 to 7.
This report will consist of state numbers that have been updated and adjusted since the previous COVID report.
Within Bradford County, five new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the recent period. Specifically, new cases increased from 89 to 94.
No deaths related to the virus took place in the county. The total number of COVID-related deaths remains at 230.
Pennsylvania overall has seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases from 8,198 to 7,808.
Despite the case decreases, there were 134 new deaths related to COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.
Pennsylvania now has a total of 50,055 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Nationwide, over 1.1 million Americans have died from the COVID-19 virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For COVID-19 vaccinations, the number of fully vaccinated residents in Bradford County remained the same at 25,518. Fully vaccinated residents make up 42.3% of the county’s population of 60,323. Bradford County started 2022 with 22,640 residents fully vaccinated, which was 37.5%. Pennsylvania currently has around 8.7 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The following data is from the recent dashboard period:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 89 to 94.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 148.7 to 157.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 12.5% to 11.5%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 17.3 to 15.6.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators remained the same at zero.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.4% to 1.9%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 8,198 to 7,808.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 63.1 to 60.1.
• PCR testing positivity rate remained the same at 12.2%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,162 to 1,117.1.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 56.6 to 46.1.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained the same at 0.8%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since The Daily Review’s last COVID-19 report include:
Bradford County: PCR testing positivity rate from 12.6% to 12.5%.
Pennsylvania overall: New cases from 8,001 to 8,198, the incidence rate from 61.6 to 63.1, PCR rate from 12.3% to 12.2% and emergency room visits from 0.9% to 0.8%.
According to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard, Bradford County remains classified as high transmission for COVID-19. Data within the dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania. Eight high transmission counties include Bradford, Cambria, Fulton, Forest, Franklin, Mifflin, Montour and York. Bradford County is the only one in the Northern Tier classified as high transmission.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
