COVID cases increase; one new death in February’s first week (free to read)

COVID-19 cases in Bradford County continue to increase while a new COVID-related death was reported for the first week of February.
The Review’s COVID-19 report features data from the recent period of Feb. 1 to 7 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Jan. 25 to 31.
This report will consist of state numbers that have been updated and adjusted since the previous COVID report.
There are currently 25 new COVID-19 cases within the county, according to the recent period. The number of new cases increased from 64 to 89.
One new death related to COVID-19 has occurred in the county. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 now stands at 230 since the pandemic began around March 2020.
The entire commonwealth has 130 new COVID-related deaths since the last dashboard period. Pennsylvania has a current total of 49,921 deaths related to COVID since the start of the pandemic.
Over 1.1 million Americans have died from the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COVID-19 vaccinations increased by 16 in Bradford County in the new period. There are now 25,518 fully vaccinated residents out of the county’s total population of 60,323. Fully vaccinated residents make up 42.3% of the county population. Bradford County started 2022 with 22,640 residents fully vaccinated, which was 37.5%. Pennsylvania currently has over 8.6 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The following data is from the recent dashboard period:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 64 to 89.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 106.9 to 148.7.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 10.9% to 12.6%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 12.4 to 17.3.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0.6 to zero.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.1% to 0.4%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 8,093 to 8,001.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 62.3 to 61.6.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 12.6% to 12.3%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,240.7 to 1,162.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 74.4 to 56.6.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.8% to 0.9%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since The Daily Review’s last COVID-19 report include: Bradford County: Newly reported confirmed cases from 63 to 64, the incidence rate from 105.2 to 106.9 and the PCR rate from 10.8% to 10.9%. Pennsylvania overall: New cases from 7,858 to 8,093, the incidence rate from 60.5 to 62.3 and the PCR rate from 12.5% to 12.6%.
Bradford County is still classified as high transmission for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. Data within the dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania. Eight counties that are considered high transmission include Bradford, Cambria, Fulton, Forest, Franklin, Mifflin, Montour and York. Bradford County is the only one in the Northern Tier classified as high transmission.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
