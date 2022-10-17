COVID cases increase with two new deaths in Bradford County (free to read)

As documented cases of COVID-19 increase in Bradford County, the state dashboard displays two new deaths related to the virus have occurred recently since its last data period.
The county now has a total number of 222 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began in 2020, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.
Data displayed in The Review’s report is from the recent period of Oct. 5 to 11 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The last period was Sept. 28 to Oct. 4
Pennsylvania has had a total of 47,442 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There have been 119 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania since the previous dashboard period.
Bradford County currently has 148 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 17 cases since the last dashboard period.
The following data is from the dashboard’s most recent period of Oct. 5 to 11:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 131 to 148.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 217.2 to 245.3.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 13.6% to 14.4%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 17 to 20.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1.3 to 1.4.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.2% to 2.2%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 9,994 to 9,370.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 78.1 to 73.2.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 12.4% to 11.7%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,170.7 to 1,177.9.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 60.6 to 54.9.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.1% to 1.4%.
Additional numbers adjusted since the Review’s last COVID report consist of:
• Bradford County: Newly reported confirmed cases of 113 to 131, the incidence rate of 187.3 to 217.2 and the PCR rate of 12.1% to 13.6%.
• Pennsylvania: New cases from 9,529 to 9,994, the incidence rate from 74.4 to 78.1 and the PCR rate from 12.2% to 12.4%.
Bradford County continues to be listed as a high transmission county for the COVID-19 virus, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard. A data map displays the county as red compared to lower transmission counties neighboring it. Tioga, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties are listed as medium. Sullivan County is categorized as a low transmission area for contracting the virus.
Bradford County has 24,917 residents that are fully vaccinated out of its total population of 60,323. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania continues to have an estimated 8.5 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million total residents.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
