COVID cases lower compared to March 2022
Photo provided

Bradford County COVID-19 cases in the beginning of March 2023 are lower compared to March 2022, according to the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system.

This report displays data from the recent period of March 1 to 7 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Feb. 22 to 28. Data consists of state numbers that have been updated and adjusted since the previous COVID report.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.