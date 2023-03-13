COVID cases lower compared to March 2022

Bradford County COVID-19 cases in the beginning of March 2023 are lower compared to March 2022, according to the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system.
This report displays data from the recent period of March 1 to 7 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Feb. 22 to 28. Data consists of state numbers that have been updated and adjusted since the previous COVID report.
There are 55 COVID-19 cases in Bradford County in the recent period. Deaths related to the virus total 234, which is an increase of one new death since the previous period.
2023 started with around 93 COVID-19 cases and 228 total COVID-related deaths, according to the dashboard period of Dec. 28, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023.
March has started with lower cases compared to last year around this time. The dashboard period of March 4 to 10, 2022 displayed around 74 COVID cases and 196 COVID-related deaths.
March 2022 showed a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, while the rest of the year was marked by varying waves of increases and decreases.
“On March 1 [of 2022], per the Department of Health’s reports, there were 216 active cases that reached a low of 93 on March 29,” Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams said at the time.
In the recent period, Pennsylvania’s overall COVID cases decreased from 6,306 to 4,719, which continues the downward trend from the previous period.
The entire commonwealth has 50,398 total COVID deaths. This is an increase of 117 since the last dashboard period, which displayed 50,281 deaths.
Over 1.1 million Americans have died from the COVID-19 virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For COVID-19 vaccinations, Bradford County now has 25,541 residents fully vaccinated.
This is an increase of 17 since the previous period. Fully vaccinated residents consist of 42.3% of the county’s population of 60,323. Bradford County started 2022 with 22,640 residents fully vaccinated, which was 37.5%.
Pennsylvania has 8.7 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The following data is from the recent dashboard period:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 53 to 55.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 88.5 to 91.9.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 7.6% to 8.2%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 10.1 to 8.6.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators remained the same at zero.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained the same at 1.7%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 6,306 to 4,719.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 48.5 to 36.3.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 10.2% to 8.6%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,092 to 934.3.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 49.9 to 45.4.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained the same at 0.9%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since The Daily Review’s last COVID-19 report include:
▪ Bradford County: New cases from 55 to 53, the incidence rate from 91.9 to 88.5, PCR rate from 8.6% to 7.6%, COVID hospitalizations from 13.6 to 10.1 and the percentage of emergency room visits from 1.4% to 1.7%.
▪ Pennsylvania overall: New cases from 6,162 to 6,306, the incidence rate from 47.4 to 48.5, PCR rate from 10.9% to 10.2%, COVID hospitalizations from 1,133.1 to 1,092 and COVID-19 patients on ventilators from 49 to 49.9.
According to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard, Bradford County remains
classified as high transmission for COVID-19. Data within the dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania.
Northampton County was added as a high transmission county, the dashboard shows.
This is an increase of one new high transmission county since the previous period. There are now nine high transmission counties, which include Bradford, Cambria, Fulton, Forest, Franklin, Mifflin, Montour, York and Northampton. Bradford County is the only one in the Northern Tier classified as high transmission.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
