Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to rain showers overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%.