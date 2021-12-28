Bradford County shows current decreases in the commonwealth’s recent COVID-19 data and dashboards.
The current seven-day period of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard is Dec. 17-23, while the previous period was Dec. 10-16.
New confirmed cases of COVID-19 has decreased from 360 to 221 in the current period. The 360 number appeared to have been adjusted from the 358 reported Thursday Dec. 23. Overall, Pennsylvania has seen increases of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 44,436 to 50,758 in the current seven-day period.
The average daily hospitalizations in Bradford County due to COVID decreased from 45.1 to 39.6, while the average daily number of patients on ventilators remained the same at 6.0.
The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-19 decreased by 0.6%, specifically from 2.8% to 2.2%.
The incidence rate per 100,000 residents decreased from 596.8 to 366.4, while the PCR testing positivity rate decreased from 17.4% to 12.1%.
Pennsylvania’s average daily hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased from 4,581.3 to 4,846.6, while the percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-19 increased by 0.1%, specifically from 1.9% to 2.0%.
The commonwealth’s incidence rate per 100,000 residents increased from 347.1 to 396.5, while the PCR testing positivity rate increased from 14.4% to 15.3%.
The county currently has 44 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 9 adult patients in the ICU, while there are 26 currently staffed adult ICU beds, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
As of Monday, Pennsylvania currently has 4,509 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 912 adult patients in the ICU and 569 patients on ventilators, while there are 3,475 currently staffed adult ICU beds, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In Bradford County, 22,369 out of 60,323 residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 37% of the population.
From Dec. 15-21, there were 15 COVID-19 cases in children aged 0-4 and 56 cases in children aged 5-18, which is a decrease compared to the period of Dec. 8-14 that had 18 COVID-19 cases in children aged 0-4 and 64 cases in children aged 5-18, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
However, the current period is still significantly higher than the period of Nov. 24-30, in which there were nine COVID-19 cases among children aged 0-4 and 29 cases in children aged 5-18.
Since Nov. 25, there have been 14 deaths in the county from COVID-19, which brings the total number of related deaths to 150 since the pandemic began.
