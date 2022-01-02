Bradford County and the commonwealth overall display significant increases in COVID-19 cases over the holidays in Pennsylvania’s recent dashboards.
The current seven-day period is Dec. 24-30 in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, while the previous period was Dec. 17-23.
In the county, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased from 225 to 365 in the current period. The 225 number appeared to have been adjusted from the 221 reported Tuesday Dec. 28.
Pennsylvania’s overall new confirmed cases increased from 53,357 to 77,756 in the current seven-day period. The 53,357 number appeared to have been adjusted from 50,758 reported on Dec. 28.
The county’s average daily COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 39.6 to 43.9 and the average daily number of patients on ventilators increased from 6.0 to 6.6.
The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-19 increased from 2.3% to 3.0%. The 2.3% number was adjusted from Dec. 28’s 2.2%.
The incidence rate per 100,000 residents increased from 373 to 605.1, while the PCR testing positivity rate increased from 12.2% to 21.8%. The 373.0 and 12.2% numbers were adjusted from 366.4 and 12.1 from the Dec. 28 report, respectively.
Pennsylvania’s average daily hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased from 4,846.6 to 4,695.6, while the percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-19 increased from 2.0% to 2.8%.
The commonwealth’s incidence rate per 100,000 residents increased from 416.8 to 607.4. The 416.8 was adjusted from the 396.5 reported on Dec. 28.
The PCR testing positivity rate increased from 15.3% to 24.5%.
The county currently has 45 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 10 adult patients in the ICU, while there are 26 currently staffed adult ICU beds, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
As of Saturday, Pennsylvania currently has 5,280 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which is an additional 771 patients since Dec. 28.
There are 967 adult patients in the ICU and 600 patients on ventilators, which are both increases since Dec. 28 and there are 3,535 currently staffed adult ICU beds, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In the county, 22,512 out of 60,323 residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 37% of the population.
The most recent data of children with COVID-19 is from the period of Dec. 15-21, which shows 15 COVID-19 cases in children aged 0-4 and 56 cases in children aged 5-18. These numbers are much higher compared to the period of Nov. 24-30, in which there were nine COVID-19 cases among children aged 0-4 and 29 cases in children aged 5-18.
Since Nov. 25, there have been 17 deaths in the county related to COVID-19, which brings the total number of deaths to 153 since the pandemic began.
