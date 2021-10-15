COVID situation improving at correctional facility

COVID-19 continues to impact the Bradford County Correctional Facility, but not as badly as when the most recent outbreak was first reported during last month’s Prison Board meeting.
In September, Warden Donald Stewart had reported that five employees and 52 inmates had tested positive in the week leading up to the Sept. 9 meeting. These inmates were quarantined while 60 additional inmates who were in contact with them were confined to their cells.
On Thursday, he said the past month saw 55 new inmate cases and six employee cases. Thirty inmates remain in quarantine, while one employee is still out of work.
Stewart noted that one inmate had to be transported to a medical facility due to COVID, but that inmate – who also had an underlying health issue – was released a couple days later on parole.
Since the outbreak began, Stewart said they’ve stopped all outside visits, but hope to have visitation back to normal soon.
“All of our work-release dormitory is full of guys who have had COVID and have cleared the 21-day quarantine, so we’re not worried about it getting back into that unit. Then we created another unit of more guys who have gone through a 21-day quarantine plus those who have been vaccinated, so that unit is pretty clear. Our female unit tested again yesterday and they were completely negative, so they’re clear. So we just have the one unit of guys that we’re dealing with. Then we have our initial quarantine for those coming in,” Stewart said. “We’re getting through it – it just takes a little time.”
Units that are back to normal have been able to resume activities, but inmates cannot leave the unit.
Warden said their cases have been traced to both within and outside of the jail.
Positive inmates are identified through rapid testing, he explained. Anyone who has to be transported to state prison must undergo testing through the state lab seven days out from their departure.
However, earlier this week a delay in receiving state lab test results resulted in 10 inmates being unable to be transported.
Stewart said if they encounter another delay with getting state lab results back in a timely fashion, they will utilize their contracted medical provider, Primecare.
“The extra cost pays for itself,” Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller noted.
In August, officials expressed concerns about the state spacing out its acceptance of those on state sentences from a month per transport to between six or eight weeks as its population neared capacity.
“This group will catch us up on the state sentencing issue,” Stewart said. “We’ve been getting them out. Hopefully that helps get our number back down.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.