The public health initiative that aims to provide vaccines to rural areas with low vaccination rates and limited vaccine access returned to the county over the weekend.
The HERO truck initiative returned with nursing professionals who provided COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots and flu shots at the same locations and times as their first round of clinics on Dec. 17 and 18 and was organized by the Bradford County Department of Public Safety and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
On Friday, the clinic returned to the Rome Township Community Building in the morning and the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department in the afternoon, while the Saturday clinics were held in the Columbia Township Building’s Bradley Hall in the morning and the Canton Volunteer Fire Department Social Building on Springbrook Drive in the afternoon.
“This whole weekend has gone really well and we did 92 vaccines on Friday between our two clinics in Wyalusing and Rome,” said Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
On Saturday, 55 vaccines were provided in Columbia Township and a decent crowd was to be expected in Canton, according to Rosenheck.
The clinics have been conducted as a response to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County.
“Our last numbers showed over 900 active cases in the county as of Jan. 5, so we definitely have a surge here,” Rosenheck said.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase for both the county and the overall commonwealth, according to the most recent seven-day period of Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
Bradford County
Newly confirmed cases: 392 to 526
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 649.8 to 872.0
PCR testing positivity rate: 21.9% to 24.7%
Average daily hospitalizations: 43.9 to 52.1
Average daily patients on ventilators: 6.6 to 7.7
Percent of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 3.0% to 4.7%
Numbers that appeared to be adjusted from their originally reported numbers from Jan. 2 include the newly confirmed case number of 392 from the 365, the incidence rate number of 649.8 from 605.1 and the PCR number of 21.9% from 21.8%.
Pennsylvania
Newly confirmed cases: 81,778 to 137,449
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 638.8 to 1,073.7
PCR testing positivity rate: 24.7% to 34.1%
Average daily hospitalizations: 4,695.6 to 5,914.3
Average daily patients on ventilators: 577.3 to 618.9
Percent of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 2.9% to 2.7%
For Pennsylvania, numbers that appeared to be adjusted from their originally reported numbers from Jan. 2 include 81,778 cases from 77,756, the emergency room percentage of 2.9% from 2.8%, the incidence number of 638.8 adjusted from 607.4 and the PCR number of 24.7% adjusted from 24.5%.
Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard:
Pennsylvania
COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 6,680
COVID-19 adult patients in ICU: 1,071
COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 648
Currently staffed adult ICU beds: 3,555
Bradford County
COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 54
COVID-19 adult patients in ICU: 11
COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 6
Currently staffed adult ICU beds: 26
As of Jan. 5, the DOH reported the following information for COVID-19 cases in children living in Bradford County from the period of Dec. 29 to Jan. 4:
COVID-19 cases in Children aged 0-4: 20
COVID-19 cases in children aged 5-18: 87
These numbers are an increase compared to the period of Dec. 15-21, which showed 15 cases in children aged 0-4 and 56 cases in children aged 5-18.
It is also a much larger increase compared to the period of Nov. 24-30 where nine cases were among children aged 0-4 and there were 29 cases in children aged 5-18.
Bradford County currently has 22,640 out of 60,323 residents fully vaccinated, which is 37.5% of the population.
Since Dec. 28, 2021, there have been 12 deaths in Bradford County related to COVID-19, which brings the total number of deaths to 165 since the pandemic began, according to the DOH data dashboard.
From Dec. 17 to 18, the HERO truck clinics administered 53 vaccinations in Rome, 86 in Wyalusing, 79 at Bradley Hall and 84 in Canton, according Rosenheck.
Specifically, the clinics had adult and child doses of the Johnson and Johnson one dose COVID vaccines and the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Over that weekend, the program provided 302 total vaccinations and 27 flu shots, which consisted of 21 Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots, 139 Moderna and 107 Pfizer shots and nine children received their shots, according to the public safety department’s Facebook page.
“Public response has been great and everybody has been very appreciative and supportive,” said Rosenheck. “We had great community partners in letting us use their buildings.”
Anyone still interested in receiving vaccines or shots can call the state health office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or the Bradford County Department of Public Safety at (570) 265-5022.
