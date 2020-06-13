ROME — Over 200 families were provided with free dairy products and given a glimpse of what farms where they come from are like during a Dairy Drive Thru hosted by the Peck Hill Farm family on Friday night.
Cars, trucks and even a four wheeler lined the dirt roads leading to Peck Hill Farm in Rome even before the dairy give-away’s scheduled 6 p.m. start time, many holding waving families with big smiles.
Each vehicle in attendance was gifted a gallon of milk, a gallon of chocolate milk, a bag full of dairy products including yogurt, a block of cheese, a four pack of butter and cheese sticks as well as a portion of one of the 750 homemade cow shaped sugar cookies baked specifically for the event by the Peck Hill Farm family.
Peck Hill Farm family member Kim Brown Jefferson stated that the family has been planning the Dairy Drive Thru for over a month “just to help everybody out and support the farmers.”
Jefferson told that the event is one way to help dairy farmers who are suffering while also making community members aware of dairy products and “what dairy is about.”
While waiting in line to receive dairy items, community members were able to see some of the cows and calves that live on the farm and experience a little bit of the beauty of where their milk comes from.
Jefferson stated that the milk that was given free by Peck Hill Farm Friday night was donated by Dairy Farmers of America and that other cash donations were made by locals to fund the purchase of the other dairy products.
