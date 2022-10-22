Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a crack sealing project will continue next week in Bradford County.
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a crack sealing project will continue next week in Bradford County.
The week of October 24, the contractor, Vestal Asphalt, will be performing crack sealing along the following roadways:
Route 6 from the Tioga County line to Towanda Borough and Route 14 various sections north of Troy Borough
Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
Vestal Asphalt is the primary contractor for this $628,048 crack sealing project in Bradford and Sullivan counties. Work on this project is expected to be completed by December of 2022.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.
Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
