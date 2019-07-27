Crafts by the Creek; a family af(fair)

TROY — Day two of the Troy Fair’s annual Farmer’s Market and Crafts by the Creek rolled into Alparon Park’s lower meadow on Friday with a variety of vendors selling products from flowers and tea to hard cider and beer.
For 11-year-old Lillian Robbins, Crafts by the Creek was an opportunity to utilize a Christmas gift, flex a new skill and practice business as she sold items like scrunchies, pot holders and burp cloths.
Robbins stated that she was given a sewing machine as a Christmas gift from her grandmother and has taken to the fair’s farmer’s market event to sell items she has created with it with more of her family.
While Robbin’s family usually holds a tradition of camping all week at the Troy Fair, this year she recruited her mom and sister to help her sell on Thursday and Friday, though she was the main one “holding down the fort.”
“I feel like it’s kind of easy to work together because everyone had a specific role that they had to do,” she explained, saying that she did most of the sewing but had her mom’s help with the hardest parts.
Robbins stated that she was given a new perspective as she transitioned from a fair guest to a vendor.
“You make new friends and meet new people...I think it brings out stories in people,” she said, telling of one patron who found a butterfly scrunchie and shared that it reminded her of her late daughter.
Robbins explained that her first time as a vendor at the Troy Fair helped her grow not only in business sense but with other life lessons.
“It’s a challenge kind of, even if it’s hard you still have to try and don’t give up on it,” she said, adding that the event gives individuals a way to express themselves.
A new annual occurrence, the Farmer’s Market and Crafts by the Creek also included alcohol tastings.
Friday at the fair also included the 4-H/FFAdairy goat show, an adopt-a-pet event under the grandstands, Troy Fair’s open goat show, dairy show judging, and a variety of other live entertainment.
