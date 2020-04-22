Responders were called to near the intersection of Route 220 and 414 around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday for a two vehicle crash with reported injuries involving a maroon Dodge truck that sustained front end damage and a blue Ford Escape that came away with side damage. Traffic was detoured around the scene during the response.
