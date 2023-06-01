Crashes decrease, citations increase during Memorial Day weekend’s projected travel rise

The American Automobile Association projected a travel increase over the Memorial Day 2023 holiday weekend compared to 2022.

The Memorial Day weekend across Pennsylvania featured overall crash decreases and citation increases as a national organization projected a rise in nationwide travel.

Pennsylvania State Police released the results of roadway crashes and traffic enforcement measures over the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend of May 26 to 29.

