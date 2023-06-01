Crashes decrease, citations increase during Memorial Day weekend’s projected travel rise

The Memorial Day weekend across Pennsylvania featured overall crash decreases and citation increases as a national organization projected a rise in nationwide travel.
Pennsylvania State Police released the results of roadway crashes and traffic enforcement measures over the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend of May 26 to 29.
The commonwealth had 651 total crashes on its roadways. This is a roughly 19% decrease compared to last year’s number of 775 crashes. Four people were killed in three fatal crashes over the holiday weekend. In 2022, there were three people killed in three fatal crashes. Injuries this year featured a decrease compared to 2022. Specifically, 142 people were injured in crashes, which is a roughly 26% decrease compared to last year’s total of 191.
There were 59 alcohol-related crashes, which is a decrease of seven compared to last year’s overall number of 66. No fatalities involved alcohol this year or last year. Police conducted 547 DUI arrests this year, which is a decrease of 21 compared to last year’s number of 526.
Citations increased for many various offenses this year compared to 2022. Troopers issued 10,820 speeding tickets this year, which is an increase compared to 2022’s overall number of 9,905. From 2022 to 2023, child seat citations decreased 233 to 224, while seat belt tickets increased from 1,080 to 1,318. Other citations increased from 16,616 to 18,766.
The data for Pennsylvania roadway results come as nationwide travel during the holiday weekend was expected to increase.
On May 15, the American Automobile Association projected a 7% increase in travel over the holiday weekend compared to 2022. Specifically, AAA estimated that 42.3 million Americans would travel 50 miles or more, which is 2.7 million more people compared to 2022.
“This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday travel,” said Paula Twidale, the senior vice president of AAA Travel. “More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”
Road trips over the holiday increased to 6% compared to 2022. Specifically, AAA estimated that 37.1 million Americans would drive, which is an increase of over 2 million people. AAA contributed current gas prices as a factor since last year’s holiday weekend featured higher gas prices of over $4 per gallon.
“Despite the lower prices at the pump, car travel this holiday will be shy of pre-pandemic numbers by about 500,000 travelers,” AAA expressed in a statement. “More people this holiday are taking other modes of transportation, like buses and trains. These travelers are expected to total 1.85 million, an increase of 20.6% over 2022.”
