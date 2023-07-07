Crashes, injuries increase during Independence Day traveling: PSP

HARRISBURG — The 2023 Fourth of July festivities included an increase in crashes and injuries on commonwealth roadways, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Troopers released their results of vehicle crashes and traffic enforcement measures during the Independence Day travel period of June 30 to July 4.
There were 668 total crashes that included three people killed in three fatal crashes, while 194 people were injured. There were 59 alcohol-related crashes and no fatalities involved alcohol.
Crashes, injuries and alcohol-related crashes all increased compared to last year’s results. In 2022, there were 649 crashes, 170 injuries and 52 alcohol-related crashes. There were also four deaths in four fatal crashes in 2022.
This year saw troopers make 505 DUI arrests and give out 7,929 speeding tickets, 210 child seat citations and 845 seat belt citations. These are all decreases compared to 2022’s citations that included 515 DUI arrests, 8,769 speeding tickets, 297 child seat citations and 986 seat belt citations.
State police made 14,754 “other citations” this year, which is an increase compared to 2022’s total of 14,257 in that category.
Troopers emphasized that their statistics “cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.”
