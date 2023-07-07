Crashes, injuries increase during Independence Day traveling: PSP

Pennsylvania State Police reported the total number of crashes and citations on roadways over the long Fourth of July weekend period.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

HARRISBURG — The 2023 Fourth of July festivities included an increase in crashes and injuries on commonwealth roadways, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers released their results of vehicle crashes and traffic enforcement measures during the Independence Day travel period of June 30 to July 4.